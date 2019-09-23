University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Circle is back for a second season!

After a successful run last year, The Circle is back and better than ever. This time around we will see changes to the format as it will run over a longer period and there will be a weekly live show.

Also, seasoned presenter Emma Willis will take on the role as The Circle’s host, rather than Maya Jama and Alice Levine who led the series last year.

This week the eight contestants taking on the new series were announced and it looks like they’ve taken tips from last year. There is a variety of catfishes, people sticking to ‘honesty is the best policy’ and those dancing a fine line between fact and fiction.

So, let’s get to know Emelle better, one of The Circle 2019’s players.

Who is Emelle?

Emelle Smith is a 31-year-old model and actress. She is originally from Manchester but currently lives in London.

One of her main incentives for going on The Circle was so she can invest in “a property up north that I can rent out,” as she told Channel 4.

But that’s not the only reason, as she also wants to challenge her fellow players and viewers and prove that straight privilege is a real thing. And so she’s changing up her sexual orientation to take on the show.

Emelle on The Circle

Emelle Smith will mainly be playing herself – there’s no catfish here! All the photos she posts will be tailored and curated but all Emelle.

The main difference is that Emelle will be pretending to be straight, much like Freddie Bentley did in season 1.

She explained to Channel 4:

Some people can be quite judgey over being gay. You get a lot of homophobic people. Girls can sometimes be a little bit funny about getting close in case you might fancy them.

Emelle will also pretend to be 24-years-old, seven years younger than her actual age.

Emelle on Instagram

Already Emelle has a large following on Instagram, largely down to her modelling career and good looks.

It’s not unsurprising that she hangs out with London socialites and reality stars, and Emelle’s Insta is filled with pics of her jetsetting to sunny destinations or attending premieres and exclusive events.

You can follow Emelle @emellesmith.

Her friends will be running her Instagram account while she is on The Circle.

WATCH THE CIRCLE SEASON 2 TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE