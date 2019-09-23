University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Circle series 2 kicks off on Tuesday, September 24th and already from the cast lineup, it looks like it’s going to be even better than the first!

With more catfishes and eccentric characters than before, The Circle’s 2019 cast are ready to do whatever it takes to get their fellow players to like them.

One contestant seeking to be authentically herself is Georgina Aurelia.

So, who is Georgina? What is the disease she has? Find out everything you need to know about her here.

Meet Georgina…

Georgina Aurelia is a 21-year-old from Nottingham who now lives in London. She was born on September 30th, 1997 meaning she will turn 22-years-old while in The Circle.

She states her occupation is “working in the tailoring industry” but it is unconfirmed where.

Georgina told Channel 4 that she was entering The Circle to be herself and spread awareness for Crohn’s disease.

In 2017, Georgina was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and in the space of three months her life was completely altered. That year saw her undergo operations including colorectal surgery and have an ileostomy “stoma” bag fitted.

She said to C4:

If you have an invisible disability or if you have a bag like I did, you still have to grab life by the balls. We can live our life, we can enjoy life and Crohn’s is just not going to win or stop you having new experiences or making new friendships.

What is Crohn’s disease?

Crohn’s disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which causes the inflammation of the digestive tract.

This inflammation can cause a variety of problems including severe pain, malnutrition and fatigue. It can also lead to life-threatening complications.

There is unfortunately no cure for Crohn’s, only therapies which can reduce and manage its symptoms. Such as getting a ileostomy bag, as Georgina did.

Does Georgina have a boyfriend?

No!

Although she was in a relationship all throughout her Crohn’s struggle and surgeries, Georgina is now single.

And she’s not afraid to get her flirt on either to win over some of the other players!

Georgina on Instagram

If Georgina is your favourite on The Circle series 2, then be sure to follow her on Instagram @georginaaurelia.

She already has over 3000 followers on her IG, where she posts loads of snaps of her living life to the fullest with her best pals.

The brunette stunner is also part of the ‘Cronhie’ community, as so it says in her bio and Georgina is clearly an inspiration to loads of people living with Crohn’s disease. Particularly as she continued to post loads of bikini snaps while she had her ileostomy bag.

WATCH THE CIRCLE SEASON 2 TUESDAYS AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE