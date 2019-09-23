University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Prepare yourselves for an exciting new series of The Circle to drop on your screens from Tuesday, September 24th. This time around Channel 4 have added even more exciting twists and turns, including a live show every week to involve viewers at home!

So far, the 2019 lineup of players has included two catfishes, two people playing with fact and fiction, and four who believe ‘Honesty is the best policy.’

One of the honest players is farmer Sy Jennings, who is hoping that adorable pictures with his pups, pigs and sheep will help him win The Circle’s popularity test.

We’ve done some digging through Sy’s Instagram so you can get to know him better!

Who is Sy?

Sy Jennings is a 35-year-old who describes himself as “the grubby farmer from Somerset.” Sy lives in Pitcombe.

Farming is in his genes and he is the fourth-generation farmer in the Jennings family.

At his age, Sy’s dad Paul is starting to hope that he might settle down and have his own child to pass the farming legacy onto. But for now, Sy is totally single.

He’s hoping to woo over the other players with cute snaps with animals from the farm… it helps that Sy isn’t bad to look at either!

He’ll have the girls swooning in no time.

Why is Sy on The Circle?

Apart from hoping he might potentially find someone he connects with, Sy is also using the opportunity presented by The Circle as a chance to explore life away from the farm.

Sy has never lived on his own in a city or big metropolitan area before and so is seizing this opportunity to try something new.

But then again, if he wins the 100k prize money, he’s taking it straight back to Pitcombe to invest in a prize bull and a barn conversion.

You can take the man out of the farm, but never the farm out of the man…

Sy on Instagram

If Sy is your favourite on The Circle this year, then be sure to follow him on Instagram @syjennings.

He often posts pictures with his adorable Jack Russell pups, as well as all the other animals on the farm in Pitcombe.

Sy is pretty much farming it up 24/7, but when he’s not working he’s out exploring all nature has to offer.

