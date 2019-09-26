University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Animals are no strangers to The Circle, as last year viewers fell for Dan’s turtle Fiji.

And now series 2 has a new pet star!

The Circle series 2 kicked off on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 24th and already Professor Tim’s cat is adored by viewers far and wide.

Bey the cat is so popular that there is are multiple Twitter accounts dedicated to Tim’s furry friend!

Tim and Bey in The Circle

In episode 2 (Wednesday, September 25th) it all turned to ‘cat chat’ for Tim and fellow player Woody.

Tim explained that he had one of his cats in The Circle apartment with him and the cat was called Bey.

Bey’s name had some viewers scratching their heads as at first some presumed it was spelt ‘Bae’ – a slang term of endearment – but Tim definitely would not be up to scratch with that sort of slang… he’s only just got a hold of emojis!

Viewers fall for Bey

Although the other players can’t see what Tim and Bey are up to, the viewers can and it’s making them both the stars of the show.

One viewer even Tweeted that they were “only watching The Circle for the quality content of Tim’s cat tbh.” Another asked: “cant tims cat win?”

Watching Bey and Tim lounge around in their Salford apartment is really proving the highlight of the day for some!

I'm obsessed with Bey the cat #thecircle — Natasha 🏳️‍🌈 (@NatashaNUFC) September 26, 2019

Bey’s Twitter account

Bey has so many fans that there are now multiple Twitter accounts for the cat! Both provide hilarious commentary from Bey’s perspective while the show airs.

By the end of the show we wouldn’t be surprised if there were fan Instagrams as well, with sponsorship deals looming on the horizon for Tim and Bey.

The original Twitter account was created on Tuesday, September 24th. It is unconfirmed whether it’s actually run by anyone who knows Bey the cat or Tim. Check out the original @BeyTheCat.

A competing account was made a day later, which you can find @circleflatcat.

Cat nap time with my human! #TheCircle — BeyCat (@BeyTheCat) September 24, 2019

