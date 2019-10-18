University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

In a shock twist the night before the final on Friday, October 18th, favourite-to-win Ella May was blocked in a strategic move.

Ella went into The Circle as nothing but herself and quickly became one of the most popular contestants there.

And from the looks of Ella’s Instagram, she stayed completely true to herself.

Here are seven things we found out about Ella from her Instagram profile!

Festival goer

Ella discussed her love of music from the outset and quickly bonded over music and festivals with Woody Cook.

From Boomtown to Glasto and Gottwood, you wouldn’t be surprised to find Ella May at all the biggest and best music events summer in Britain has to offer.

Not only does she hit up all the major fezzies in the UK but Ella has taken her partying abroad. Her Instagram shows snaps of her partying at Spain’s Rototom.

Ella the Grime fan

Another music area Woody and Ella bonded over – and Busayo catfishing as Josh – was Grime music.

And Ella definitely wasn’t lying when she said she was a mega-Grime fan!

Her Insta is filled with snaps of her and Grime MCs such as JME, Novelist, D Double E and Skepta. She’s even met Big Narstie!

World travels

Ella is also a keen traveller and her Instagram is packed full of snaps from enviable holiday destinations.

She’s been to the likes of Brazil, the Andes, Jamaica, Cambodia and Italy!

It wouldn’t be surprising if Ella wanted to use some of the 100k prize money on a little round-the-world trip.

Charity challenges

We know Ella has a big heart, it’s clear to see on The Circle, but it’s proved by what we found on her Instagram.

Ella often does charity events and can be seen doing everything from the Ice Bucket Challenge to Tough Mudder.

Check out her Tough Mudder snap from last year below!

Ella and her siblings

Ella is clearly very close to her family.

She has two younger siblings – Alice and George – who she shares loads of snaps with on Instagram.

She also shares snaps with her mum Camilla, who is the glue holding all the May family together! They’re an adorable bunch.

She’s also a singer

Fellow Circle contestant Georgina’s Instagram profile revealed that she was a singer and from the looks of Ella’s, she also is blessed with the voice of an angel!

Although she doesn’t share much of her singing, whoever was in charge of her Instagram account while she was in The Circle shared her gorgeous singing voice for all her followers to see.

Footie fan

Ella is a big football fan and can often be spotted sporting Chelsea Blue.

Her family are Chelsea FC fans and attend games on the reg.

In one Instagram post, she is even called “Chelsea Ella”!

