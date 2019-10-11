University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Circle series 2 finale is swiftly approaching with the last episode to be aired on Channel 4 next Friday, October 18th.

With multiple catfishes in the mix and twists around every corner, the trust between players is beginning to crumble.

So it’s no surprise that The Circle players keep their cards close to their chest, but for Georgina she’s been holding off from telling the other players one of her hidden talents.

We found Georgina Elliott on Instagram where she shares videos of her singing!

Here are some of her best pics and videos…

Georgina the singer

She can be heard singing everything from Ariana Grande to Whitney Houston and Ed Sheeran on her Instagram.

With a soft soprano and runs like Mariah, maybe a singing career is on the cards for Georgina Elliott!

Check out one of her more recent videos on Instagram below.

Crohn’s journey

Throughout her time on The Circle, Georgina has been consistently open about her struggles with Crohn’s disease. She has shared images to her Circle profile of her with her ileostomy bag and spoken about her surgery.

Georgina is as open a book on her Instagram as she is on the show.

She has posted pictures of her and “Stanley the stoma” bag, as well as videos of her time spent in hospital showing the harsh realities of Crohn’s disease for all those who are unaware.

Follow Georgina on Instagram

Georgina also fits the Insta influencer bill and can often be seen posting sponsored posts from the likes of I Saw It First.

She posts all the best of her fashion pics, ‘outfits of the day’, as well as pics of her hitting the town with her besties. And because of this she already has over 19,000 followers!

While she’s in The Circle, her account is being run by her two best friends, who can also be seen all over her IG account.

You can check out Georgina on Insta @georginaaurelia.

