The Circle is back in all its glory for a second series of deceit, duplicity and loads of laughs.

The reality show, which sees an almost dystopian concept come to the fore, was a huge hit with audiences last year when it aired on Channel 4. It raised questions about the role of social media in our 21st century lives, the extent people would go to be popular and some serious revelations about human interaction!

So as the brand new season has even more twists and turns added, who knows what to expect from series 2…

One of the cast members who is hoping that being authentically herself will make her popular is globetrotting Brooke.

Get to know everything about her here, from her career to YouTube fame and Instagram!

Who is Brooke?

Brooke is a 24-year-old from Buckinghamshire with a passion for travel.

When she’s not spending all her time in sunny destinations, Brooke works as a disclosure officer for the Home Office.

A disclosure officer is involved with criminal investigations. Their range of duties include examining material kept throughout the investigation and working with the prosecution.

Brooke is hoping that her detective duties will come in handy during The Circle but she might keep her real job to herself, so the other players don’t suspect her of sleuthing!

Brooke told Channel 4:

If you’re a catfish, the last thing you want is someone with an analytical brain and the ‘preeing’ skills that I’ve got that could potentially sniff out who is real and who is fake.

Brooke the globetrotter

One of Brooke’s main goals is to visit 25 countries before she turns 25-years-old. So far, she’s on 24!

But as her birthday is on Sunday, September 29th it looks like she won’t be completing her goal, as she’ll be celebrating her 25th birthday in The Circle apartment block.

Brooke runs a popular travel YouTube channel, which so far has over 7.35k subscribers and in total over 1,490,000 views!

Her channel, Brooke On A Break, sees her travel from Czech Republic and Austria to California and Jamaica.

Check out her YouTube here.

Brooke on Instagram

In Brooke’s Instagram bio she describes herself as a “wanderluster” and “dream chaser.”

She already has over 4000 followers on her IG, probably thanks to her YouTube career, but after a stint on The Circle this will surely blow up.

Check out Brooke’s Instagram @brookeonabreak and you’ll be a “wanderluster” yourself!

Most of her pics are, as you’d probably expect, of her travels. But Brooke also likes to post her best selfies, nights out on the town and some of her best foodie shots!

