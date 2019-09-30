University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since The Circle series 2 burst onto our screens on Tuesday, September 24th there is one player who has been non-stop talked about.

Professor Tim Wilson entered the hit Channel 4 show playing as himself. But with a history and career as unique as Tim’s, it’s no surprise that some of the players immediately assumed he was a catfish.

Already, Tim has become the iconic character of the new series. From his Robin Williams impression to his cat Bey, viewers can’t get enough of Tim!

And if he couldn’t get more loveable, fans of his have discovered his YouTube channel.

Tim on YouTube

Tim Wilson’s YouTube channel is exactly as you’d imagine it; quirky, eccentric, scholarly.

He has many videos dating back to 2011 when he started the channel and although he looks slightly more youthful then, he’s still the Tim we know and love! Expect him in his colourful three-piece suit and bowtie even then.

Tim’s videos cover everything that interests him, from politics, economics, literature, history and animation.

Tim’s most popular video, ‘how to write a good essay’, has been viewed over 3.6 million times!

While he covers mainly academic areas, Tim also discusses current and cultural issues, offering his opinion on Pewdiepie and more.

What is Tim’s channel?

If you’re looking for more Tim content outside of The Circle, then his YouTube channel is the place to be.

You can find Tim’s channel under the name zontulfilmsltd.

His videos prove popular and he has over 33,000 subscribers. Tim’s total viewing figures at 4.4 million.

What is Zontul Films?

Tim’s channel is named after the film company he and his partner, Necati Zontul, set up in 2003.

They registered the company officially in 2005.

Zontul Films create animated features, help in theatre and live-action film design and have even worked on an opera.

You can find out more about Zontul’s projects on their website here.

