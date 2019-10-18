Zoe Ball and Norman Cook's children: The Circle star Woody and little Nelly!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Zoe Ball’s family life has been a hot topic of late as her son, Woody Cook, is participating in season 2 of The Circle.

The radio and TV presenter was married to legendary DJ Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – from August 1999 to September 2016. There was a brief period following 2003 when Zoe and Norman split, however they later reconciled.

But that’s not what fans are really interested in. With Woody in the spotlight, many have wondered if Zoe and Norman had other children.

We’ve done some digging into the presenter’s family life to find out more.

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook: Family

The couple’s first child, Woody – now a star in his own right – was born in the year 2000.

When Zoe Ball and Norman split in 2003, it was reported as she had had an affair. By the time Norman and Zoe got back together, many years had passed. It wasn’t until 2010 that Zoe gave birth to their second child, Nelly May.

With a decade between them, not much is known about Woody’s younger sister.

The family were raised by Zoe and Norman in Brighton where Woody still lives. He will be moving to Bristol in the following year to start his degree at Bristol University.

Proud parents

With Woody Cook being on The Circle and away from home over the past three weeks, Zoe and Norman have shared nothing but proud messages in his absence.

Upon news of Woody making the final, Zoe shared a lengthy post commenting on his appearance on the show.

She said: “He’s been true to himself, full of love, honesty & daftness. He is made of pure magic & we cant wait to cuddle him & have him home.”

The Cook family appears

In episode 21 (Thursday, October 17th) the players all received a message from home. And all of Woody’s family showed up to wish him well!

Zoe, Norman and little Nelly were in a video message for Woody.

In the video, Zoe said: “I know when you first said you wanted to go on The Circle, we were a bit in horror and said no, you can’t go on a reality show’!”

Norman then chipped in to admit that Woody was right and they were wrong.

Hopefully Zoe, Norman and Nelly will turn up for the live final on Friday, October 18th to see if Woody takes home the crown!

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAY