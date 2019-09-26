Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The arrival of September 24th 2019 means one thing and one thing only – The Circle is back!

Channel 4’s gripping TV show is set to take over our lives for the next three weeks because once you start watching, you quite literally cannot stop.

Episode 1 of the show introduced viewers to the brand new batch of contestants which include Brooke, Georgina, Jay and more.

In a new celebrity twist added to the show for 2019, Richard Madeley has joined the circle! So, who is his daughter? Let’s take a look…

Who is Richard Madeley?

The Circle’s Richard is one half of TV presenting duo Richard and Judy.

The TV legend is 63 years old and works as a journalist and writer. Richard has been working in telly since 1988, so appearing on The Circle should be a breeze.

Richard described himself as an “agent of mischief” on the show and as he’s not playing to win he’s “in there to stir things up a bit” – and we can’t wait!

OMG: Salford’s Adelphi Wharf: How much do The Circle apartments cost to rent?

Meet Chloe Madeley

Chloe is a health and fitness guru. As well as honing a career in the media world, Chloe trained as a personal trainer, too and has her own fitness books.

Her 2018 book, The Fat Loss Blitz, is available to buy online for around £10. Chloe also had success with her other books Transform Your Body With Weights and The 4-Week Body Blitz.

Just like her parents, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan, Chloe has also done her fair share of TV presenting. She first graced our screens in 2007 on Big Brother’s Big Mouth alongside her brother, Jack.

Since then she has appeared on TV many more times and took part in Dancing on the Ice in 2011 and The Jump in 2015.

Adding more strings to her bow, Chloe is also a fitness model and has her own podcast – The Bodcast.

Is Chloe married?

Yes! Thirty-two-year-old Chloe Madeley is married.

She and England rugby union player James Haskell tied the knot in 2018.

James announced on Instagram on May 7th 2019 that he would be stepping down in the rugby world. He made a career change from rugby to MMA in August 2019.

James has 307k followers on Insta while his wife, Chloe, has 193k (@madeleychloe).

OMG: The Circle: Who is Tim Wilson? Ex-UKIP professor who worked at this university!

WATCH THE CIRCLE ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAY

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE