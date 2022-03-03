The Dance Academy teams competing in Street Dance: Against The Odds













Street Dance: Against The Odds is a new dance competition coming to Channel 4 this March and showcases 30 street dancers from Bristol as they train towards the World Hip Hop Dance Championships.

Channel 4 says it will be one of the biggest challenges of the dancers’ lives and people excited about the programme want to know who and what to expect. Reality Titbit has all the details on the teams competing as well their incredibly talented director and choreographer, Charlie.

Dark Angels. Picture: Dark Angels leave Oti Mabuse speechless | The Greatest Dancer | Auditions Week 4

Team one: Dark Angels

Both teams set to compete are from the same dance school in Bristol, Angels Dance Academy, which is run by impressive director and choreographer Charlie Bedford.

Dark Angels is a team of 12 – nine girls and three boys. The girls are nicknamed A Dawg, Smoke, Becky, Ruby, Lauren, Gracie, Evie, Jessie and Jada.

The three boys are George, Mitch and Joe. All the contestants are incredibly talented and each of the 12 dancers has a personal bio on the team’s Instagram.

Thanks to their director and choreographer – and not forgetting their own talent too – Dark Angels have already become two-time winners of the IASF championships and even made it to the final ten teams on Greatest Dancer, season 2.

Team two: Dominion Premier

Dominion Premier are one of Charlie’s all-girl dance troupes from his academy and will also compete for the crown in Bournemouth. They are just as talented as their sister team.

The 12 girls train on a gruelling schedule in their attempts to become the best in the country. Although they don’t have a personal Instagram account, the group is often featured on the Angels Dance Academy Instagram.

Charlie has become a successful choreographer in the west of England by managing six teams. He hopes, through his crew’s hard work and his slick choreography, they can make it all the way to the top.

Where and when to watch Street Dance: Against The Odds

Street Dance: Against The Odds will make its debut on Channel 4 on 3 March 2022 and will be available to watch from 10pm.

A new episode will be released each Thursday and all episodes will be available to stream on All4 once they have been released.

WATCH STREET DANCE: AGAINST THE ODDS ON CHANNEL 4 TONIGHT AT 10PM

