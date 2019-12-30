Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

On Christmas Day, four former Great British Bake Off bakers took to the tent once again. Creating Christmas specialities in order to win the title of star baker, with Briony Williams to be victorious.

Briony faced Terry Hartill from her series back in 2018, alongside bakers from the previous year Tom Hetherington and Chuen-Yan.

The Christmas Bake Off left fans wanting more of the baking action and we are happy to announce there will be another special episode airing on New Years Day. With all of your favourite faces returning as always.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig ready to present. Alongside The Derry Girls, who will be battling it out to be crowned the star baker?

What is Derry Girls about?

The series Derry Girls is set Derry, Northen Island in the 1990s, with the first season airing in 2019 and the second in 2019. With a 3rd to follow in 2020. The series is based around the lives of 4 girls as they navigate their teenage years whilst attending a catholic school.

The show has been praised for its raw drive and showing what life would have been like growing up in Derry during this time.

The show has won a number of awards including Radio Times Comedy Champion Award. In 2019 the show was nominated for a BAFTA.

Who are the Derry Girls?

The Derry Girls are made up of:

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn,

Nicola Coughlan who is Clare Devlin,

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon,

Dylan Llewellyn who plays James Maguire,

Louisa Hartland who plays Orla McCool.

Due to Louisa being in a play during the time of filming, she was unable to take part in The Great Festive Bake Off. In place of Louisa is Siobhan McSweeney who stars as Sister Michael.

Where can I watch The Great Festive Bake Off?

You can watch The Great Festive Bake Off on Channel 4 on New Years Day (1st of January) at 7:30 pm.

Alternatively, the episode should be uploaded to the official C4 media player, ALL4.

YOU CAN WATCH DERRY GIRLS ON NETFLIX NOW.

