The Greatest Auction is filmed at a specially-built arena that features millionaires, collectors, and dealers with a number of jaw-dropping items.

Former Strictly star AJ Odudu hosts new eight-episode series on Channel 4 after her interior design show The Big Interior Battle with architect Dara Huang premiered on the same channel.

The presenter is now bringing a brand new series (think BBC‘s Bidding Room) but filmed at a specially-constructed venue with exciting backstories and a fast-paced environment.

Picture by Channel 4

Where is The Greatest Auction filmed?

The Channel 4 show is filmed at a specially designed arena at Hoxton Docks in east London. The versatile venue is used for large and small-scale events.

Hoxton Docks is a performance and event venue located on the stunning Regent’s Canal in Hoxton. The former facility store has been redesigned into a multi-purpose venue.

According to a casting call, contestants were invited to join the audience of bidders at the location used for corporate events, weddings, and music events.

A press release explains that the show features the “most fascinating backstories” of some rare items and “the fast-paced thrill of the auction room”.

Episode guide

The Greatest Auction consists of eight episodes and the show will air every Tuesday at 8 pm, beginning on May 9, 2023.

The first episode (Tuesday, May 9) will feature several Bansky experts risk their money on a piece of wall with the art attributed to the anonymous artist.

Viewers will also witness several exciting items which include Tommy Cooper’s fez, a jar of pickled pig foetuses, and an array of Buzzcocks ephemera.

More about the show

The new series is produced by Curve Media for Channel 4 from executive producers Camilla Lewis, Rob Carey, and Charlie Bunce and commissioning editor for Channel 4 Anna Miralis.

In a press release, Camilla said: “I am hugely excited to build on my previous work on the creation of Four Rooms in making The Greatest Auction – an exciting new way of looking at the world of auction.

“We’re looking for a huge range of diverse stories, which will represent the wide variety of heritage, history, and culture found all over Britain.”

