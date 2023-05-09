The Greatest Auction is a brand new addition to the TV guide in 2023 and AJ Odudu shared one collection she was particularly “shocked” by from the Channel 4 show – strands of old celebrity hair.

Collectors, dealers, and millionaires flock to a specially created auction house in the new Channel 4 series from May 9. Extraordinary items are up for grabs including a taxidermy unicorn and a pinball machine once owned by Elton John.

There is a lot at stake during The Greatest Auction as passionate collectors give up some of their beloved items while buyers are eager to make some worthwile purchases.

The Greatest Auction’s celebrity hair

Hermes handbags and Louis Vuitton skateboards are likely recognised as items you’d find at an auction house, however, there are many more obscure things going under the hammer on the new TV series.

The eight-part show sees Tommy Cooper’s fez up for sale as well as Banksy artwork.

More kooky items include old celebrity hair – so it’s safe to say that viewers can expect the unexpected on The Greatest Auction.

Art dealers including Jeff Salmon appear in the auction house. The entreperenuer is no stranger to bagging himself antiques.

Collection includes strands from legends

The Channel 4 show’s presenter, AJ Odudu reveals that the old celebrity hair collection includes strands from the late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe.

She said: “It’s bonkers. It’s so interesting, we had the most varied people who you wouldn’t expect to own such a thing. I discovered that people will literally find the most incredible things whilst doing a renovation, often under the floorboards! And then they find out these items are worth a lot of money. I just think “what on earth?”, I wish I could find something like that down the back of my settee.”

AJ added that the celebrity hair was one of the “most shocking” items she came across on the show, as well as a human skeleton.

AJ Odudu said the hair was ‘microscopic’

Speaking of the all-new season, The Greatest Auction host, AJ, said: “I was shocked that someone would want to buy old celebrity hair, especially since it was so microscopic.”

Episode 7, airing June 20, is set to showcase the unique collection of strands of celebrities’ hair.

Who all of the strands belong to is yet to be revealed, but AJ did explain that Marilyn Monroe’s hair made the collection.

The same episode will see rare items linked to more legends including a Vox amplifier used by guitarist and icon Jimmy Hendrix.

WATCH THE GREATEST AUCTION FROM MAY 9 AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4