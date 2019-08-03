Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

From 8 Out of 10 Cats to Friday Night Dinner, Channel 4 has no issue in bringing hilarious comedy shows to viewers and 2019 has some more comedy gold in store.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan kicked off from July and it promises not to disappoint.

His late-night slot from 10 pm features hilarious sketches, singing, games and a chance to win some prizes.

The third week of The Lateish Show saw Mel B, Pixie Lott, Lee Mack and Riz Ahmed on the programme as well as another guest that no-one was expecting.

So, why was Barry from Eastenders in episode 3 of The Lateish Show?

What is the Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan?

Mo is widely recognised for co-hosting The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4 alongside rapper Big Narstie.

And in 2019 he’s decided to go solo and host his own TV show. Series 1 of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan kicked off from July 19th 2019.

Mo is an award-winning comedian and it looks as though his evening comedy show is a hit with Channel 4 viewers. One took to Twitter to say: “It’s best thing I’ve seen on tv in years!!!”.

Why was Barry from Eastenders in the audience?

The Lateish Show has featured some incredible guests in its first series so far.

David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tyson Fury are just a few of the celebrities to take a seat on The Lateish Show sofa.

However, there was an unexpected guest on the show during episode 3 on August 2nd in the form of Barry from Eastenders.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice that ‘Barry Evans’ or Shaun Williamson as he’s actually known, was part of the evening’s audience.

Who else has been a Lateish Show VIP?

Each week The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan has a VIP audience member. And if viewers of the show spot the week’s VIP they get a prize.

Episode 2 of the show saw Boris Johnson as the Lateish Show’s VIP. The real man himself wasn’t actually in the studio, it was just someone wearing a Boris mask, but still…

The viewer who spotted Boris bagged themselves a year’s supply of Krispy Kremes!

