Following his promising TV debut on The Big Narstie Show, comedian Mo Gilligan will continue his rise to stardom with his own series on Channel 4 this summer.

The 31-year-old stand-up comedian has enjoyed a rocketing rise to stardom over the past few years with his short viral videos taking over social media platforms from Vine to Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

Now, Mo will have a chance to test out his witty banter on with his own show, which includes an impressive list of special guests.

If you’re a fan of Mo’s sense of humour and loved Big Narstie’s late-night spin on the week, grab your pencil and pen and scribble down the start date for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo is a 31-year-old comedian from London with a Jamaican heritage through his grandparents.

He shot to fame in 2017 thanks to strings of hilarious social media videos, one of which was picked up by Drake as the catchphrase “get a couple of cans in” dominated the summer of 2k17.

What is The Lateish Show?

The Lateish Show is Mo Gilligan’s first-ever TV production – it’s hosted, written and created by the award-winning comedian!

Channel 4’s tagline reads “the man to put the fun back into Friday nights” and we can expect a similar style and format to The Big Narstie Show, with a mix of games, sketches and celeb performances.

On Instagram, Mo commented on the show saying:

This show has been in the works for two years now and after two pilots a lot of changes the date is now set. You’ve probably noticed a lack in short Instagram videos during the last year as I focus my attention to this new project.

Lateish Show: Start date!

Mo Gilligan’s new series will premiere on Friday, July 19th.

It will air on Channel 4 at 10 pm.

From there, the series will run for six episodes every Friday night in the same timeslot.

Who are Mo’s celeb guests?

For now, the only celebrity guests confirmed to the media are in episode 1.

Nonetheless, Mo will kick-start the episode with world-renowned musician and judge Jessie J, Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan and comedian Asim Chaudhry, who plays Chabuddy G in People Just Do Nothing.

It’s likely that some of Mo’s close celebrity chums will slip onto the show such as Big Narstie and Big Shaq (Manz Not Hot).

Can you get tickets for the show?

Yes!

You can be part of The Lateish Show live audience for free.

Simply register your interest on the Applause Store website here. You must be over 18 years old and the show takes place in London at the BBC Television Centre.

