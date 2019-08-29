Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Few reality TV dating shows have catastrophically failed as badly as Celebs Go Dating.

The E4 dating show launched in 2016 under the premise that it would give celebrities the chance to date a selection of non-celebrities, helping them to date outside of the TV circle where everyone in the industry knows everyone.

Combined with the guidance of professional dating matchmakers, you would have expected that at least one couple from the show were still dating now. Sadly, that isn’t the case.

While other shows such as First Dates boast multiple marriages from their coupling exploits, Celebs Go Dating has extremely little to offer.

So, where’d it all go wrong?

Celebs Go Dating 2019 couples – are any still together?

Sadly, it doesn’t look as if any of the coupes from season 7 are still dating now.

While Blue pop-star Lee Ryan and Sarah Plews enjoyed plenty of natrual chemistry during their dates on the show, 30-year-old Sarah exclusively told Reality Titbit that she is still single and looking for love.

Likewise, it doesn’t appear that Jack Fincham and Megan Turner have gone on to form anything serious, despite the former Love Island winner asking his date to meet up once they returned home from Crete.

So where has it all been going wrong?

The killer ‘no dating a celeb rule’

Whether it’s Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex in charge (seasons 1-5) or Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson (seasons 5-7), the dating rules have always remained the same.

The celebrities on the show cannot date each other. Yet despite these rules, it always seems to end up happening!

A tense series 5 saw the dating experts come down hard on Olivia Attwood and Sam Craske as they confessed to wanting to date, while the most recent season only delayed the inevitable relationship between Demi Sims and Megan Barton-Hanson.

Perhaps the ‘no dating a celeb’ rule will have to face a serious tweak if we’re to witness genuine romance on the show in the near future.

Celebs simply don’t want non-celebs

It may be a bitter pill to swallow if you’re waiting for the chance to date Jack Fowler or getting ready to ask out Maya Jama now she’s single but celebrities tend to date other celebrities.

After all, they’re likely to have much more in common in terms of finance, friends, interests, experiences and lifestyle.

The Celebs Go Dating format is flawed from the off and may see much better success if celebs are matched with other celebrities.

Just look at Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott, they could have easily been set up on the show, rather than Sam spending two series failing to find a connection.

Distance issues and fame-hungry faces

While it may seem like the Celebs Go Dating agents are taking the top pick of talent from across the country for their ‘celebrity clients’, it really isn’t the case.

For starters, they’re constantly matching celebs with people who live at the opposite side of the country or, even worse, are only in the UK for a brief period of time.

French connections, Spanish Alain and Dutch courage. This is the most international double date ever! #celebsgodating — Daniel Baker (@DRB_1992) August 28, 2019

Even the so-called dating mixers have flawed intentions. It’s essentially a room of wannabe reality TV people, sipping cocktails and trying not to look desperate for five minutes of fame by speaking to a celebrity on camera.

The majority of non-celebs on Celebs Go Dating have StarNow profiles and are looking to build their online profiles for modelling or other TV work. Are they really looking for love… or just fame?

