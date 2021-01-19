









First Dates viewers might have noticed that the usual restaurant in London is no longer the filming location for the dating show.

As singletons nervously approach their dates on the Channel 4 series, we see front-of-house Fred Sirieix welcome them through the restaurant doors.

With series 16 bringing new members of staff, it also brings with it an entire new location – leading fans to question where the restaurant is.

So where is First Dates series 16 filmed? We explore the new location!

Where is First Dates series 16 filmed?

The Refinery Spinningfields, Manchester

The First Dates production team have packed up from Paternoster Chop House in London, located near to St Paul’s.

The usual restaurant has recently moved from its original location to Ludgate Hill, which is round the corner.

Now, series 16 will be filmed at a Manchester-based restaurant, so fans might notice that the setting for each date is different!

The Refinery Spinningfields explored

The Refinery Spinningfields is an all-day dining bar and restaurant.

Those visiting the restaurant can go for lunch, dinner, drinks or for bottomless brunch – and you can sit with blankets in the dimly-lit venue.

It is owned by Drake and Morgan, which has 23 venues spread across London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The Insta-worthy restaurant, which sells an array of cocktails, is described as a “laid back, chic drinking and dining destination” on its website.

With a 4-star rating on OpenTable, a review says it has an “amazing brunch menu and wonderful service”, with “beautiful decor and nice atmosphere”.

It also has a separate little cosy enclosure, similar to where couples would sit outside and chat in the former restaurant.

When was First Dates series 16 filmed?

Filming began in March 2020

Although filming at the new restaurant began in March last year, it had to be halted halfway through as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

When restrictions were lifted, the production team were back filming series 16 in September 2020, ready for the January 2021 launch.

