Angelina Bakalarou joined The Repair Shop in 2023. She works alongside Jay Blades on the show.

After a brief period away from The Repair Shop, Angelina returned to the BBC series on March 22.

When it comes to restoring paintings, Angelina is the conservator to call upon.

So, let’s find out more about the Repair Shop star – her Instagram and more explored.

Credit: BBC/Ricochet

Meet Angelina Bakalarou

Angelina Bakalarou is a paper and paintings conservator.

She writes on LinkedIn that she’s been working at The Conservators for over five years.

Before that, she worked at The National for almost nine years as a project conservator and later conservation manager.

Angelina has clearly had a passion for conservation a long time as she completed her Bachelor’s degree from 2005-2011.

She studied Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art at the Technological Educational Institute of Athens and later completed a Master’s in Conservation of Art on Paper.

Angelina on The Repair Shop

In January 2023, Angelina joined BBC’s The Repair Shop.

Many of the experts who appear on the show specialize in one area. Julyan Wallis joined The Repair Shop and works as a luthier – repairing stringed instruments such as guitars and violins.

At the end of January, The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk welcomed Angelina to the series via Instagram.

He said that Angelia is his friend and introduced her as the show’s new paper conservator.

Now she works with Jay Blades, Will, and the rest of the team.

Angelina oozes creativity on Instagram

The Repair Shop star Angelina isn’t just restoring paintings on the BBC show, but she seems to be creative in many other ways, too.

As well as showing off her paper conservation pieces on Instagram, Angelina also showcases her drawing talents.

She often takes cute snaps of beautiful flowers, landscapes, and more. The Repair Shop star shares her paintings and sketches with her followers, too.

Find her on the ‘gram at @angelina_bak.

Judging by her IG page, she appears to be loved up and enjoys sharing photos of everything from her art pieces to cute cats.

WATCH THE REPAIR SHOP WEDNESDAYS AT 8PM ON BBC ONE