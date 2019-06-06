University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Robert Rinder, or more commonly known as Judge Rinder, has become the beloved no-nonsense talking legal aide on our TV screens.

Judge Rinder has been airing on ITV since 2014, but Robert is about to embark on a solo journey with a different network…

Here is everything you need to know about The Rob Rinder Show on Channel 4, including start date, episode guide and more!

What is The Rob Rinder Show about?

After Rinder held his end-of-year show – Rob Rinder’s Good Year Bad Year – back in December 2018, the Channel 4 execs quickly swept him up for a new solo gig.

The Rob Rinder Show will see the man himself turn his eye to current affairs, to offer his opinion on the hot topics and politics of now.

We’re sure this show is set to be the perfect mix of actual interesting information meets absurdity! And fans are already buzzing to watch…

I'm so happy for Judge Rinder too Jenny, I loved watching Rob Rinder's: Good Year, bad year. So this will be another brilliant programme presented by the lovely man, and I still love watching his Daytime TV show "Judge Rinder" on ITV. 😘❤ — Natasha Rose Rinderette Stockwell (@natasharose1984) June 6, 2019

Who will be on The Rob Rinder Show?

Robert Rinder will, of course, be leading the show as the main presenter.

But each week he will have an array of celebrity guests come to join him to discuss the news, politics and current affairs.

However, there will also be an element of popular culture with the show, as the guests will accompany Robert to places where he’s a ‘fish-out-of-water’… Think viral trends!

How many episodes will there be?

They have confirmed four 60-minute episodes for this first season, but we’re sure if the first season goes well they’d extend the following series’.

Similar shows such as Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week both had around ten episodes per season.

So we wouldn’t be surprised if The Rob Rinder Show content got doubled after its first run!

The Rob Rinder Show: Start date

No start date has been confirmed as of yet.

The network confirmed it would be “later this year”, but with no indication of its release date.

We will update this page with any new information about The Rob Rinder Show’s release.

