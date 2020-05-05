Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

Sam Thompson returned on Made in Chelsea with Made in Chelsea Favourites as he, Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton relived classic moments from the E4 series on Monday night (May 4th).

The blonde-haired 27-year-old has become renowned for his childish charm and nerdy banter, something most women have found irresistible despite his often dishonest dating tactics.

Whether you’re team Sammy T or not, you have to appreciate his dazzling smile. Here’s a look at how he looked before and after some obvious dental work with an investigation into some of the products he uses.

Sam Thompson’s teeth: Before and After

Rewind a few years to a time where Sam was just starting to appear on Made in Chelsea as Louise Thompson’s lil’ brother and the fresh-faced 22-year-old looked significantly different.

For starters, he wasn’t in the gym every day.

Oh, and he didn’t appear to enjoy brushing his hair.

Pictures of his teeth have been more difficult to source, although it’s safe to say that his smile just wasn’t quite as glowing ‘back in the day’.

See what we mean…

Before

After

How does Sam Thompson have such white teeth?

Sam isn’t known to have had any cosmetic surgery and it doesn’t look like he has had veneers.

In fact, the Made in Chelsea star has only ever previously opened up about a beauty routine that contains some extensive moisturising. And that’s about it!

With regards to his teeth, there are no toothpaste products he plugs on social media bar one.

In 2017, he posted this video about using an activated charcoal product from Pro Teeth Whitening Co.

You can purchase the powdered product here for £11.99 or source it from Amazon and Boots.

