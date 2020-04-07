Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Former Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson is set to return on the show.

Tiffany used to be a regular but quit the E4 series back in 2017. However, thanks to a teaser clip from episode 3 (Monday, April 6th), we saw that Tiff makes a bombshell return.

She used to date Sam Thompson before and her comeback will surely rock the boats.

So, let’s meet Tiffany on Instagram and get to know her more, including age and career!

Meet Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson

Tiffany is a 26-year-old business owner from London. She appeared on the E4 series between 2014 and 2017.

Tiff and Sam used to be in a relationship while they filmed the series together, but her ex Sam is in a serious relationship with Zara McDermott now.

Tiffany runs her own vegan company called ThreeSixFive where she launched a line of sustainable bags, accessories and stationery.

You can find Tiff on Instagram under the name @tiffanyc_watson and on Twitter @Tiffany_W13.

Tiffany Watson’s family

Tiffany is the younger sister of another former Made in Chelsea star, Lucy Watson, who appeared on the show between 2012 and 2016.

Tiff and Lucy also have two younger brothers named Alfie and Edwin from their father’s second marriage. Their father Clive Watson is a restaurant owner and chairman at the City Pub Club.

Speaking to Evening Standard, Clive revealed that he owns 33 premium pubs and sold one of his businesses for £93 million in 2011.

Is Tiffany single now?

Yes, Tiffany is single in 2020.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old revealed that she was in a serious relationship after leaving Made in Chelsea, but didn’t want to put her ex in the media spotlight.

“I had a solid two years away from filming the show which actually has gone really quickly,” Tiffany explained. “And then I was in a serious relationship. And he was a private person.

“And when you’re on Made In Chelsea it’s not really fair unless you share your whole life. With that relationship I wasn’t able to share that huge part of my life.”

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK