Made in Chelsea: Who is Tina Stinnes? Get to know the ex-Love Island star!

Made in Chelsea has come to an end, but luckily cast members of the E4 series have come together to bring Made in Chelsea Favourites.

On Monday nights, Made in Chelsea stars will be taking a trip down memory lane as they dig out the archives for classic moments from the series – from new flings to disastrous dates.

In episode 1 (May 4th), Sam Thompson, Jamie Laing and Alex Mytton caught up via a video call to rewatch scenes from episode 7 of series 7.

At the time, Sam went on a date with former Love Island star Tina Stinnes. So, let’s meet Tina on Instagram and get to her better, including age and career!

Who is Tina Stinnes?

Tina Stinnes is 25 years old and comes from London.

Her first stint on Made in Chelsea was in series 7 (2014) when she briefly dated Sam’s friend Spencer Matthews, but as viewers recalled the episode on May 4th, she went on a double date with Sam Thompson, while Spencer was on a date with Georgia Toffolo.

After her appearance in 2014, Tina joined back the series in 2017 when she reunited with Jamie Laing and his girlfriend at the time, Frankie Gaff.

Before starting a career as a reality star, Tina studied business at university.

Tina Stinnes on Love Island

Tina joined the second series of Love Island in 2016.

Keen Love Island fans might remember that she ended up in a clash with fellow star Kady McDermott when Kady called her a “Made in Chelsea reject”. Moreover, Tina was left in tears after Kady took a turn at her outfit and called her dress “shit”.

Guess, Tina didn’t have the best time on Love Island. She left the ITV dating show in week 6 after Adam Maxted chose to recouple with Katie Salmon instead of her.

Follow Tina on Instagram

By the looks of Tina’s Instagram profile, she enjoys the lifestyle of a social media influencer and travel blogger with 238k followers at the time of writing.

Before the lockdown, she has traveled to New York, China and South France.

Follow Tina on Instagram @tinastinnes.

