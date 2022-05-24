Tom Allen leaves Bake Off: The Professionals as he says it's "time to move on"













Channel 4’s most beloved programme, Bake Off: The Professionals returns to our screens this week for a brand new season and fans can’t wait. Each week the bakers will be tackling a range of challenges to showcase their skills and impress the judges, Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

However, things are a little different this year as former host and comedian Tom Allen will not be on the programme and will instead be replaced by TV personality Stacey Soloman alongside Liam Charles.

Fans have been left wondering why Tom has left the show and Reality Titbit is here to help explain. Keep reading to find out the details.

Photo by Dave J Hogan//Getty Images

Why is Tom Allen no longer on Bake Off?

Tom has been part of the Channel 4 show since 2018 and many fans were saddened to learn of his departure from presenting the line-up. Allen announced the news via his Instagram with several pictures of him with his former co-host Liam and wrote in the caption, “Time to move on” whilst sending his support to the new host of the show. He explained:

I’ve had the best time co-hosting The Professionals down in Sussex with my wonderful friend Lam but now is the time to move on. Stacey Solomon you are going to be absolutely amazing I can’t think of anyone better to be doing it! It was my first TV presenting job back in 2018 and it has taught me so much – thanks to the amazing team with whom I’ve loved working, all the incredible chefs and most of all Benoit, Cherish and of course the brilliant Liam. Have a great series, you guys!! X

It appears there is no specific reason for Allen’s departure, he is simply moving on to bigger and better things – go for you, Tom!

Stacey Solomon is welcomed as the new host

Although Tom’s shoes will be hard to fill, we have got a great new host for the 2022 series and it’s TV personality, Stacey Soloman.

The news was announced on February 24, 2022, via the Bake Off social media accounts where they mentioned that Stacey Solomon would be joining Bake Off: The Professionals team alongside returning presenter and Junior Bake Off host, Liam Charles.

The British Bake Off Twitter account shared a wholesome photo of the two judges with their new co-hosts with fans with the caption:

Choux la la! We’re chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlin_MCA and @Cherish_Finden for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals. Twitter

Fans have already shared their excitement over Stacey joining the team, with one tweet saying, “Although ill miss Tom, I can’t lie, I’m secretly jumping up and down at the fact that we have Stacey as a replacement!”

Where to watch the new Bake Off: The Professionals

The new series of Bake Off: The Professionals will be starting on Tuesday 24 May 2022 and will continue to air new episodes every following Tuesday.

It will be available to watch on Channel 4 as well as stream on All 4, every Tuesday from 8 PM. All episodes will also be available on catch up if you miss them over on All 4.

WATCH BAKE OFF: THE PROFESSIONALS ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4

