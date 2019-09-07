Treasure Island with Bear Grylls: Meet Irene, the Island's oldest contestant!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Survival and adventure are two things that Bear Grylls well and truly thrives off. And after, the Island, Celebrity Island, Mission Survival and more, Bear’s showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to TV shows.

In 2019, 12 contestants from all over the UK take part in Bear Grylls’s new series, Treasure Island.

Episode 1 of Bear’s new series kicks off from September 8th and there’s one key factor that makes this TV show different from anything he’s done before.

Let’s take a look at one of the contestants taking part in Treasure Island with Bear Grylls, Irene Cattanach.

What is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls?

Bear Grylls has been getting people out in the open, up against the elements, for years and now he’s back at it again.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls sees 12 brave contestants from all walks of life take a break from their normal lives to live on a deserted island.

But this time, things are different as there is money hidden all over the island which the contestants can find at any time. There’s £100,000 up for grabs on Bear Grylls’s Treasure Island which well and truly changes the game.

Bear said: “You’re really under pressure, you’re really hurting, you’re really hungry, thirsty, scared and then £100,000 is waved in front of your face.”

Who is Irene Cattanach?

The older contestant to ever set foot on the Island, Irene Cattanach is 75 years old and hails from Scotland.

Irene is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and lives with her husband Euan.

She and Euan manage their Airbnb in Scotland and when she’s not doing that, she’s winning awards for her jams and marmalades!

Irene didn’t have any fear of creepy crawlies or snakes prior to going on the show, her only fear was her age. She said in an interview with Channel 4: “I didn’t want to hold the team back. I really didn’t want my age to be a hindrance to the rest of the team. I was worried that I would be a pain and they would be really annoyed with me.”

Is Irene on Instagram?

Yes! Irene is breaking all the stereotypes of people 70 plus. As well as taking in part in Treasure Island, she’s on social media, too.

You can follow Irene on Insta under the handle @irene_cattanach. As of September 2019, she has around 50 followers.

Irene’s also on Twitter (@CattanachIrene) and joined in February 2018.

