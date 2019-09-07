Treasure Island with Bear Grylls: Meet plumber Jack - Bear's top student!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Bear Grylls is back! The adventurer brings us another survival show in 2019. But this time the stakes are a bit different.

Not only will the contestants have to deal with hunger, weather conditions and social tension, but this time on the Channel 4 show money is thrown into the mix.

Being dumped on a deserted island with 11 other strangers probably isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but for £100,000 Jack is giving it a go. People of all ages from 20 to 75 are partaking in the survival-of-the-fittest-style programme.

Let’s meet one of the 2019 contestants of Treasure Island with Bear Grylls, Jack.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls: Who is Jack?

Treasure Island contestant Jack is 24 years old and comes from London.

Jack trained as a heating and plumbing engineer and started his own business at the age of 22.

It seems as though of all the contestants, Jack felt right at home on the Island. In an interview with Channel 4, Jack said: “My idea of going on a holiday would be to just go out with my friends and go in the woods, make fires and live in the wild for a while. It’s something that I’ve always loved doing, I love all outdoor sports, I love walking around the countryside.”

What did Bear Grylls make of Jack?

Jack is said to have been branded the ‘Mowgli’ of the Island but he would’ve preferred to be named Tarzan according to an interview with Channel 4.

Bear remarked that the 24-year-old has his “full respect” and dubbed him a hero.

He said: “His journey was incredible. He did that the hard way. Through cheerfulness and through kindness and through helping other people and by selflessness and it really, really shines bright as you watch those episodes.”

Is Jack on Instagram?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though Jack is on social media.

Search results on both Instagram and Twitter come back looking pretty bleak after hunting for Jack.

As it turns out he’s not much of a fan of social media and said: “That’s something that’s not relevant to me and something that’s not going to be anything positive in my life, so I’ve just stayed away from all that.”

There is a snap of him on the Treasure Island with Bear Grylls Instagram fan page, though.

