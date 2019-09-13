Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Bear Grylls has only gone and brought everyone’s dream reality TV competition to life by dumping a load of Brits on a deserted island where £100,000 cash is hidden.

The youngest contestant is just 20 years old, while the eldest is an incredible 75. Taking part in the 2019 show are people from all walks of life, from ex-marines to property managers.

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls started on Sunday, September 8th at 9 pm. The Channel 4 show is said to feature ‘ordinary people’ but as it turns out, there’s a lord on the Island.

So, who is Ivar Mountbatten? And what is his net worth?

Who is Ivar Mountbatten?

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is a British aristocrat. He was born on March 3rd 1963 in London.

Ivar is the first cousin once removed of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

Ivar said on Treasure Island with Bear Grylls: “My father and Prince Philip were first cousins. People would perceive me to have a lot of money but sadly I don’t have a huge fortune. Cash is always pretty tight.”

The 56-year-old went to Gordonstoun School in Scotland and then went on to go to university in America.

Ivar Mountbatten – net worth

Anyone would assume that a descendant of Queen Victoria would be rolling in it. But according to Ivar, he still has money worries.

Business Insider puts Prince Philip’s net worth at £30m but Ivar’s is estimated to be a lot less than that of his cousin’s.

On episode 1 of Treasure Island Ivar said that the ‘Lord’ bit doesn’t mean anything and that he’s “not fussed about it”. Ivar said:

I had a fabulous childhood and we had a very large indoor staff and it was a bit like living in Downton.

Today he’s the owner of Bridwell Park, a massive 117-acre country estate in Devon, which is used as a wedding venue. The estate is worth around £5m and is a Grade-I listed building.

Ivar described himself as a “geologist by profession who lived and worked in the jungle”. A geologist can earn anything from £24,000 a year to anything in the hundreds of thousands. So, it would be difficult to say how much Lord Mountbatten earned. But we would assume he’d be on a hefty salary if he was working out in the jungle.

Overall, Ivar’s net worth, including his social media following of around 6,000, could be in the region of £6m.

Who is Lord Mountbatten’s partner?

In 1994 Ivar got married in Suffolk to Penelope Anne Vere Thompson. He and Penelope share three daughters, Ella, 23, Alexandra, 21, and Louise, 17.

In 2011 Ivar and Penelope divorced and five years later in 2016, he came out as gay.

Today he’s married to James Coyle. The pair met at a ski resort and married in 2018. Lord Mountbatten said to The Telegraph in 2016:

“In an ideal world, I know the girls would like their mother and father still to be together, but they love their 21st-century family that we have built, too. Their father has a boyfriend. It’s that complicated and that simple, but finding James means I will not have to lie to anyone or grow old on my own.”

Ivar and his family are on Instagram. You can follow his daughter, Alexandra, under the handle @alimountbatten, Ella under @ellamountbatten and his ex-wife Penelope @pmountbatten.

