The Island with Bear Grylls has been a cult favourite on Channel 4 since it started back in 2014.

While each season has changed the format, pitting different groups of people against each other, be the young against old, men against women. But this time they’re upping the ante and involving money.

Rather than pitting the team of twelve Britons against each other, they are seeing who is really motivated by the £100,000 cash prize.

One of the contestants who may have the upper hand in the challenge is ex-Royal Marine, Marco D’Andrea.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marco!

Who is Marco?

Marco D’Andrea is a 30-year-old from Sunderland who currently works as a wedding photographer and graphic designer.

Marco was born in Birmingham to an Italian father and Sunderland-based mother. They moved to Sunderland when he was ten. He studied for a degree in graphic design at university but then changed paths, as he joined the Royal Marines.

He currently owns his own business, Marco Damian Photography, which he set in 2017.

But this wasn’t Marco’s original career path, and definitely isn’t the career that helped him during Treasure Island.

Marco’s Marine life

In 2009, Marco signed up to the Royal Marines. What followed was six and a half years of service in the military, but no active deployment.

His training took him across the world, training in the harshest conditions available – and we’ve all seen SAS: Who Dares Wins, so we know how tough these conditions can be. Marco’s Marine training took him from the Mojave Desert in California to the rough terrains of the Scottish mountains.

Marco finished his training in 2013 but by that point, the last active troops had been deployed in Afghanistan and so there was no chance that Marco would be heading on tour.

The combined lack of active duty with his father’s passing meant that Marco left the military in 2016.

Follow Marco on Instagram

If you’re curious about what Marco gets up to when he’s living his day-to-day life and not toiling away on the Island, then his Insta has all the info.

A keen foodie and vegan, most of his snaps are of his meals and cooking. But Marco also shares all his fitness tips and tricks to his profile.

And since being on Treasure Island with Bear Grylls, Marco has started to launch his own fitness and foodie YouTube channel and has been posting teasers to his Insta! No food videos are uploaded to his channel yet, but be sure to follow it so you’ll have all the latest.

Be sure to follow Marco @marco_dandrea_.

