University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Each season of The Island with Bear Grylls on Channel 4 has seen the contestants hit a breaking point, with each other, with their minds and of course with the unforgiving island.

Throw the incentive of a mega £100,000 cash prize and you’d expect tensions to triple!

And episode 3 (Sunday, September 22nd) brings everything to a boil as the Islanders begin to turn on one another.

We all knew it was bound to happen soon enough.

So, who is Morag? Meet the Treasure Island contestant who caused tension to soar between the cast.

Who is Morag Barson?

Morag is a 58-year-old from Berkshire, who works as a property manager.

When she’s not working her 9 to 5 job, Morag works as a jazz musician. She plays the clarinet and saxophone at her local each week!

Speaking to Channel 4 about how she ended up on The Island, Morag explained that she had originally signed up for Hunted but didn’t make the cut.

When offered a spot on Treasure Island, Morag hadn’t seen the other Bear Grylls series… she even thought it was a Love Island spinoff!

Morag added: “I’m not a survival fan, it’s not been a dream of mine, but I thought it would be a lot of fun and a great challenge.”

Morag stirs the pot

Episode 3 sees Morag bring up the question no one had been keen to ask as of yet regarding the money hidden on the island.

Asking Marco outright whether he had found any money, Morag set off a chain of events which deeply divided the group.

Morag explained to C4 that she was considered the “Jeremy Corbyn of the group” as she viewed them as a collective rather than individuals. She was hoping that each contestant would leave with £10,000 each rather than keeping the money to themselves.

Morag continued:

There was skulduggery, duplicity and outright greed on display every day we were there. It was shocking, I must admit. I was really disappointed with that.

By this point, two weeks into the challenge, Marco and Ivar had found £35,000, and Elissa and Emily had found £10,000.

Is Morag on Instagram?

Yes!

Morag may not have a mega audience with only 64 followers currently, but that doesn’t stop her from keeping them all updated with her latest news.

From hanging out with her Treasure Island castmates to playing the sax at her local pub’s rhythm and blue night, Morag is a keen ‘Grammer!

You can follow Morag on Instagram @barsonmorag.

OMG: Bear Grylls’ Mission with Anthony Joshua was filmed in this extremely dangerous location

WATCH TREASURE ISLAND WITH BEAR GRYLLS SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE