Exclusive interview: Tyler on SAS Who Dares Wins talks bodybuilding, children, and "brutal" process!











Tyler Clark is one of several recruits who braved the gruelling SAS: Who Dares Wins. We spoke to her to find out all about the experience.

If you are willing to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins, just like Tyler, you will face fears: through heights, freezing water and dealing with emotions.

The sixth season of the Channel 4 show, where ex-Special Forces soldiers recreate the SAS’s secret selection process, is getting well underway.

We spoke to recruit Tyler, who shared her thoughts on the “brutal” experience, and gave an insight into her bodybuilding career and children.

Tyler Clark from SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Platinum Live

Who is Tyler Clark?

Tyler is a 28-year-old bodybuilder and mum-of-two from Cumbria.

Known as number 18 on SAS: Who Dares Wins series six, she is a transformation coach who has competed in several competitions.

The figure athlete – who formerly worked in car sales – went from being a size 16 and being diagnosed as clinically obese, to starting a fitness journey.

In 2015, she was sent through a diabetes test while pregnant, which is when she realised she had put her health at risk and needed to change something.

She began lifting weights and became a bodybuilder, juggling a new career and mum life when her son was just one years old.

Tyler was recently part of a challenge on SAS: Who Dares Wins, where recruit Connor was sent to look for her when she ‘disappeared’.

Tyler talks SAS: Who Dares Wins

Tyler revealed that she completed the SAS: Who Dares Wins course in September, and made really good friends with her fellow recruits.

The competitive bodybuilder has always watched the Channel 4 series, and wanted to challenge herself by improving her mental strength.

Her drive to apply came as a result of having severe mental health issues since she was 13 years old, and never feeling in control until reaching 23.

She told Reality Titbit:

I just decided that the only way for my mental strength is to do a course like this, it’s the ultimate test of resilience. I had to take myself to a very dark place, to feel completely vulnerable and expose my weaknesses. It’s definitely made me feel more reassured that I’m stronger than I thought.

Tyler added: “I’ve always carried a self-doubt that I’m not strong enough, I’m mentally weak, and to carry so much self doubt which I now don’t carry. It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

She said that the show is actually “so much more brutal” than how it appears on the the TV, and that cameras are rolling 24/7.

Tyler said: “We really didn’t get a break, it was constant, a forward abseil, really had to run miles over terrain, going into water holes, getting completely soaked, I actually found it to be more brutal.”

Tyler on children and bodybuilding

Tyler is a mum to two boys, a four-year-old and an eight-year-old. They have both been staying updated by watching her on the series each week.

One of her sons calls her “superwoman”, which has led to Tyler being nicknamed the “alpha woman”.

She said: “It’s just so good because I want to prove to them if you really work hard at something, you can really achieve anything in life.”

Tyler told Reality Titbit that she is currently single and concentrating on herself, and is working towards gaining pro status in bodybuilding.

To get into the series, she was taken through a series of physical tests, including a timed run, which required her to run 1.5 miles in 9.5 minutes.

However, she said that she lifts weights and is “not a runner”, which made the process a real challenge. Tyler said:

I’m a competitive body builder and compete in body building comps nationwide. My hope is to gain my pro status and compete internationally. My main goal at the moment is to train in mental aspect of bodybuilding, which gives me daily win each day.

