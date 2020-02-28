Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Undateables will be back very soon for a new series on Channel 4.

The BAFTA-Award winning show features contestants with disabilities who are struggling to find a romantic partner in real life.

On the dating programme, contestants have the chance to find love through a series of blind dates and speed dating.

So when does series 11 of The Undateables start? Here are the confirmed start date, cast and episode guide of the new series.

The Undateables 2020: Start date

The 2020 series of The Undateables will arrive on Wednesday, March 11th. Episode 1 will be broadcast at 9 pm on Channel 4.

So that’s just another few weeks until the emotional dating show is back on our screens.

The Undateables 2020: Episode 1 Cast

In episode 1, the confirmed singletons looking for love are 26-year-old Nicholas from Berkshire and Shantae who is 22.

Also taking part is Sam, 28, a horse driver from Devon. He’s a keen fan of Robbie Williams and is hoping to find his other half.

We also found one of the contestants taking part in one of the next episodes! Meet personal trainer Hadyn on Instagram below.

The Undateables 2020: Episode guide

The last few series of Undateables aired five episodes every single week. So each episode should air every Wednesday at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Therefore, we expect the final date of series 11 to air on Wednesday, April 8th.

