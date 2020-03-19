Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Undateables is back on our screens for a new series in 2020.

The heart-warming and award-winning show features singletons with disabilities and health conditions who have struggled to find a romantic partner for one reason or another.

Once again, the Channel 4 series has welcomed a new line-up of daters looking for love and romance.

In episode 2 of series 11 (Wednesday, March 18th), viewers were introduced to singleton Sam who signed up at the show’s dating agency to use the help of matchmaker Lydia Jones.

So, who is Sam? Let’s meet the Undateables star!

Royalist Sam is Her Majesty’s biggest fan, but will he be able to find his princess? 👑 Watch the new series of The Undateables tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. #TheUndateables 💕 pic.twitter.com/8rgx5B3czq — The Undateables Team (@UndateablesTeam) March 18, 2020

Meet Sam

Sam is a 19-year-old singleton. He lives in Northamptonshire with his parents and three brothers. Sam is the oldest among his siblings.

In the series, he said that he’s a huge fan of Her Majesty The Queen and hopes to have a long relationship like her.

However, Sam revealed that he’s never dated someone in his life. In fact, he hasn’t been in a relationship before.

Sam on social media

We couldn’t find Sam’s social media accounts. It’s very likely that the Undatebles star is not that active on social media.

However, we found his brother Alfie’s Twitter account which you can find under the handle @swan_alfie.

On his profile, Sam and Alfie have an adorable photo with their brothers. That’s what we call siblings’ love!

Fans on social media support Sam

Many viewers watching at home have taken to Twitter to share their support and love for Sam.

Even though Sam’s date with Ellie wasn’t successful, people are routing for the singleton and believe that he will eventually find love in the series.

“If you need a little cheer up, just watch lovely Sam on #Undateables what an absolute sweetheart,” one viewer said.

Another one added: “Sam seems like a decent lad. Hope he finds someone special.”

Love Sam and his mum's obvious bond and friendship. Fingers crossed for him! Lovely show in this weird time #Undateables pic.twitter.com/iHvwffk4e4 — Roberta M (@rmmillar86) March 18, 2020

