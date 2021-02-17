Where are Vic and Paul Miller from Love It Or List It now? Post-filming home updates!











Kirsty and Phil are back on our screens to help Vic and Paul Miller either renovate their home, or pack up and buy a new place.

The Channel 4 series aims to help families start to love their homes again, basing a renovation on a budget equal to the cost of moving.

Vic and Paul Miller are the stars of the show tonight (Wednesday, February 17th), as they try to make their homes work for the long term.

So, who are the couple? What happened after they filmed for the show?

Phil and Kirstie. Picture: Channel 4

Who are Vic and Paul Miller?

Vic and Paul Miller are a couple from Clifford, in west Yorkshire.

They are parents to twins Raphael and Grace, who they had 3 years ago.

Paul specialises in servicing clients with sport and music hospitality tickets, as well as keynote and after dinner speakers.

He works in all things charity, as told in his Twitter bio.

Vic and Paul on Love It Or List It

The couple have turned to Kirstie and Phil for help with their idyllic home.

Since the twins arrived, serious problems with the layout meant that Vic was growing increasingly frustrated with their property.

She hopes to find a home with more bedrooms for the kids.

Vic also wants more space for her parents to stay, so that they can ditch the caravan when they visit from Southport.

So, Kirsty comes up with a plan which might solve their issues!

Where are Vic and Paul Miller now?

Spoiler alert, but it looks like Kirsty might have transformed their lives, according to a Tweet addressed to her from Paul.

It’s clear to see the family are currently enjoying the extension that was implemented during the Love It Or List It process.

As part of home-schooling while schools are closed, Vic and Paul have been making use of a new kitchen diner, as recommended by Kirsty Allsopp.

Paul has also been helping his son Raphael do some home baking, and spent some of his lockdown putting together Star Wars figurines!

