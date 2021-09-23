Has Victoria Coren-Mitchell changed her hair for Taskmaster?











Victoria Coren-Mitchell has left fans completely confused after appearing on Only Connect with red hair. But what about Taskmaster?

The comedian joins funny people Guz Khan, Alan Davies, Morgana Robinson, and Desiree Burch, when tasked with mind-boggling challenges.

She will be part of Channel 4’s Taskmaster series 12, putting her reputation on the line in a bid to impress Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

After BBC’s Only Connect on September 20th featured Victoria with red hair, viewers are convinced that it must be part of a Taskmaster challenge…

Victoria Coren-Mitchell’s red hair

Victoria shocked fans when she suddenly had red hair on Only Connect.

Her usual blonde barnet was replaced by a completely different colour, which left many wondering if it was linked to Taskmaster.

Viewers have noticed several different clues which may be related to a challenge for the Channel 4 show, including red glasses and a big bow.

Over the last few weeks, she has not stuck to her usual appearance and has been mixing it up, whether that is by wearing a wig or by using accessories.

Some have blamed assistant Alex Horne for tasking Victoria with the potential challenge, but both him and her have kept schtum so far!

Did Victoria change her hair for Taskmaster?

Rumor has it that, yes, Victoria may have been dared by the Taskmaster, or his assistant Alex Horne, to change her appearance on Only Connect.

However, at the time of writing, this has not been confirmed.

The red hair was linked to Taskmaster by several viewers who tuned into the BBC Two quiz show on Monday, September 20th.

One fan said: “Are we supposed to understand why Victoria suddenly has grown red hair? #onlyconnect.”

Another wrote: “The new redhead look for Victoria Coren Mitchell, could it have any connection to a task she has to do for #Taskmaster?”.

It could even be that Victoria has simply decided to change her look, but top fans of the comedy show think otherwise!

All will be revealed on Taskmaster series 12, starting September 23rd, 2021.

Please let this be for a #Taskmaster task, that Victoria had to do while she was filming for #OnlyConnect 😁🤞 https://t.co/hkOGaj13xU — Susan Seddon (@SuzeTwelve) September 20, 2021

Taskmaster: Victoria’s husband and career

Victoria has been married to husband David Mitchell since 2012.

She met the actor and comedian at a film premiere in 2007, and had a short-lived series of dates, but only began dating properly three years later.

The couple married in November 2012, in north London, before their daughter was later born in May 2015.

Moving onto Victoria’s career, she has not played her cards on just comedy, as she is also a professional poker player.

She was the first woman to win an event on the European Poker Tour, the first player to win both a televised professional tournament and a televised celebrity tournament (Celebrity Poker Club 2005).

It doesn’t end there – she was also the first player to win two European Poker Tour Main Events (EPT London 2006 and EPT Sanremo 2014).

The comedian, writer and presenter also writes weekly columns for The Telegraph and has hosted the BBC quiz show Only Connect since 2008.

LET THE AWKWARDNESS COMMENCE. Taskmaster new series starts tonight at 10pm.



(Sub-optimally, I’m also in an episode of QI that seems to be on BBC2 at the same time. Weird scheduling; I think these recordings were practically the only time I left the house in about six months.) pic.twitter.com/9p3QqSDJUq — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) September 23, 2021

