Since the documentary started airing on Channel 4, Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain has provided an insight to one of the nation’s most beguiling and tragic tales of reality fame, that of Jade Goody.

In the final episode (Wednesday, August 21st) we reached the climax of Jade’s tale when she was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer.

But the episode also went behind the scenes of Jade Goody and Jack Tweed’s fairytale wedding.

Jack Tweed was ridiculed during Jade’s time in the spotlight and got into all sorts of trouble, legal and otherwise. And since he appeared on the documentary, Twitter has been divided on whether Jack was genuinely in love with Jade or with her for the fame and fortune.

So how long were Jack and Jade together and how genuine was their relationship?

How long were Jack and Jade together?

Jade had a previous relationship with TV personality Jeff Brazier and the couple had two sons together, Bobby and Freddy. This relationship lasted from 2002 t0 2004.

Afterwards, she got together with Jack Tweed who she met in an Essex nightclub in 2005.

The couple both appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2007. Jack was also caught up in the CBB racism scandal alongside Jade, Jo O’Meara and Danielle Lloyd.

But that scandal wasn’t the only thing which proved a difficult ride for the couple, as cheating rumours continued to surface. Jack then faced an 18-month prison sentence in September 2008 for attacking a 16-year-old with a golf club.

In January 2009, after his release on license, he proposed to Jade. They wed on February 22nd, 2009.

And although Jade’s cancer had spread to her liver and bowel, she was still the life and soul of the party. But it took the last few ounces of energy she had left.

Jade passed away one month after her wedding to Jack on Mother’s Day, 2009.

Jack’s genuine love for Jade

At the time of Jade’s wedding, many thought Jack was using her to make money. Even in the episode celebrity photographer, Danny Hayward spoke about how pictures of their engagement were arranged to go to press.

Danny said: “It was a Sunday morning and Jack said to us, come down to the footpath of the River Thames… I think we [Danny, Jade and Jack] were exploiting each other.”

But since featuring on the documentary, people’s opinions have shifted on Jack’s character and believe he genuinely loved Jade.

One viewer did take to Twitter to scathingly claim that they saw “only £ signs” in Jack’s eyes during the filming of the documentary, as he did not shed tears. But for the most part, his image as a fame seeker has been redeemed.

At the time I thought Jack Tweed was a fame whore and a user but seeing him in interviews recent and on the show #jadegoody it is obvious he hasn't and can't move on. I hope one day he can. — Just me (@baldandzbeardy) August 21, 2019

Missing money rumours

The belief that he was using Jade for money was not helped by the rumours of missing money that followed her death.

Jade worked tirelessly throughout her illness to earn as much money as possible for her two sons to have after she passed away. She was keen to earn enough to get them both through private education until they were 16-years-old, which was going to cost £260,000.

But earlier this year, Jack said that the money which Jade earned during her illness – reportedly £3 million – had vanished. Jack said: “I don’t want to accuse anyone because I don’t know the full story but something doesn’t seem right. Something doesn’t add up” and that he should have paid closer attention as a named beneficiary.

However, Jade’s mother Jackiey Budden batted down that report, telling The Sun that there was plenty of Jade’s money still left for the children.

Whatever actually happened to Jade’s money is unknown but it has been reported that in 2014, the taxman collected £1.8 million from her unpaid income tax bills.

