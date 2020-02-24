Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebs Go Dating returns for series 8 tonight (Monday, February 24th) which will see a new batch of celebrities going on dates with ordinary people.

The contestants will be matched with a potential love interest thanks to dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson.

One of the stars taking part in this year’s series is EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney.

So was Dean Gaffney married? Here’s what you need to know about his former relationships, as well as career and children.

Meet Dean Gaffney

Dean is a 42-year-old actor, born in Hammersmith. He is known for his long-running role as Robbie Jackson on BBC One’s soap EastEnders.

Dean also took part in the 2006 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, ending in fifth place.

Was Dean married?

No, Dean has never been married. He and his former partner Sarah Burge have been together for 22 years before ending their relationship in 2015.

Dean and Sarah met when they were both 15 years old, but their high school love is already in the past.

Dean Gaffney’s children

Dean and Sarah have two twin daughters together. They are called Charlotte and Chloe Burge and were born on July 17th, 1996.

The girls celebrated their 23rd birthday last year and the Celebs Go Dating star shared a sweet Instagram post to mark the occasion.

In fact, Dean is a proud father and regularly posts about his twin daughters. Charlotte and Chloe’s Instagram profiles are private, but you can find them under the handles of @chloeaburge and @charlotteburge_.

Dean’s former relationship

Apart from his 22-year relationship, Dean was also in a relationship with model Rebekah Ward who’s 16 years younger than him.

The couple started dating in 2016, shortly after Dean’s break-up with Sarah. Dean and Rebekah are no longer together as they split in 2019.

