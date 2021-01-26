Who are Wayne Lineker's children? Meet Celebs Go Dating star's family!











Wayne Lineker is one of the celebrities looking for love on Celebs Go Dating but who are his children?

One of the nation’s favourite dating series is back for a brand new season in 2021 – Celebs Go Dating!

The E4 show has rebranded as Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion as filming took place in the Georgian mansion Sydenhurst.

This year’s series has welcomed Ibiza club owner Wayne Lineker. Naturally, viewers want to know all about him, including ex-girlfriends and children.

So, who are Wayne’s children?

Wayne Lineker on Celebs Go Dating, E4

Who is Wayne Lineker?

Wayne Lineker is a businessman who lives in London and Ibiza. He owns Ibiza’s famous club O Beach Ibiza.

The Celebs Go Dating star, who is brother to former football star Gary Lineker, launched his empire of sports bars called Lineker’s Bar in 1988.

He grew up in Leicester and left school at the age of 14, working on his father’s stall for 11 years. He opened up his first bar in Tenerife when he was 25 years old and expanded with more businesses in Spain, Cyprus, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

Wayne has amassed a following of 555k fans on Instagram and you can follow him from the link down below.

Wayne Lineker: Children

Wayne has four children from his first marriage. He is a father to three sons, Duane, Sean, and Freddie, and one daughter, Tia.

Duane, Sean and Tia are all in their 20s, while Freddie is the youngest one who is a teenager.

The social media post down below is from Duane and his wife Megan’s wedding in 2019 where Wayne is pictured with all his four kids and his daughter-in-law.

My 3 Sons My Daughter and my now Daughter-in-law Last weekends wedding was the most special day of my life .. #family ❤️ Posted by Wayne Lineker on Thursday, May 9, 2019

Who has Wayne dated in the past?

Wayne was previously in a relationship with Danielle Sandhu who is 28 years old.

She is a glamour and fashion model and rose to stardom after appearing on Britain And Ireland’s Next Top Model in 2013.

In a previous interview when he and Danielle were still dating, Wayne revealed that he would be up for more children.

“I want more children – just one or two would be great,” he said. “I already have four. She is doing her modelling now so I’ve said ‘you’ve got to hurry up, I’m 55 now’. The age group I work with, they don’t get any older.“

Wayne added: “My girlfriend is 25 so there is a 30-year age difference, but I think we look good together. I don’t care what people think. I don’t think we look odd together. We are very suited to each other. She is an older 25 and I’m a younger 55.”

