Wayne Lineker's net worth: Celebs Go Dating 2021 star owns world-famous Ibiza club!

Wayne joins a line-up of celebrities hoping to find their perfect match on the E4 series, which will have a slightly different twist this year.

They will all be living in a Surrey mansion together, while relationship experts Paul Brunson and Anna Richardson are here, as usual, to guide them and help the celebs find a potential partner.

But what is Wayne Lineker’s net worth? He owns a world-famous club!

Celebs Go Dating 2021 cast. Picture: Channel 4

Meet Wayne Lineker

Wayne, 58, is a club owner who has built a nightlife empire in Ibiza and other European cities.

He is best known for owning the world-famous Ibiza club Ocean Beach.

The Celebs Go Dating star, who is brother to former footballer Gary Lineker, launched his own brand of sports bars called Lineker’s Bar in 1988.

He grew up in Leicester and left school at 14, working on his dad’s stall for 11 years. Then when he was 25, he opened up his first bar in Tenerife.

Wayne then opened bars in Spain, Cyprus, Portugal and the Canary Islands.

Wayne Lineker: Net worth

£30 million

The Celebs Go Dating star has amassed his fortune from the business empire he built. While Wayne’s net worth is in the millions, the same goes for his brother Gary.

It has been reported that Gary Lineker, who works as a sports broadcaster, has a net worth of £27 million. Gary is the highest-earning BBC presenter.

Wayne Lineker on Celebs Go Dating

Wayne now wants to meet someone, having been single for 2 years. He was previously in a relationship with Danielle Sandhu, a 28-year-old model who rose to fame after appearing on Britain And Ireland’s Next Top Model in 2013.

The Celebs Go Dating star opened about the reason behind his appearance and said: “After being single for over 2 years, I am so ready to meet somebody I can hopefully spark a romance with.”

Wayne continued:

I’ve heard great things about the agency, and that Anna, Paul and Tom give sound advice. I’m excited to see potential dates the agents bring to the table, and hopefully learn a few things about myself along the way.”

