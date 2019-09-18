We found Alice Fevronia’s school: Great British Bake Off star works here!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back on our screens in 2019 for the tenth series of the Great British Bake Off.

Softening the blow of the judges’ harsh criticism are comedians Noel Feilding and Sandi Toksvig who are hosting the Channel 4 show for the second year running.

The Great British Bake Off 2019 brings with it a tent full of new enthusiastic bakers. Helena Garcia, Henry Bird, Priya O’Shea, Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, and more are giving the baking show everything they’ve got.

Geography teacher Alice Fevronia is also taking part in the 2019 series. So, what school does Alice work at?

Alice Fevronia: School teacher

Episode 4 of the Great British Bake Off saw Alice whip up a Leafy Yoghurt Cake.

The first-ever Dairy week involved Alice creating petals and leaves decorated in white chocolate. Her cake was flavoured with the unique tastes of cardamom and pistachio.

Alice made mention of her pupils and said: “I actually took some in for the kids this week and they were like ‘what is it? It’s ok but it’s not like anything we’ve had before’.”

Where does Alice work?

By the looks of things, Alice is known at her school as Miss Alice McFarlane.

She works at the City of London School which is located in central London.

The school is an independent day school for boys and has a partner school for girls in the city.

Alice has spoken of her inventive ways of combining baking and teaching and has been known to make coastal erosion demonstrations out of cake.

How long has Alice been a teacher?

Alice originally hails from Essex and now the 28-year-old currently lives in East London.

By the looks of her Instagram, Alice gained her PGCE – which means she can now teach – in 2018, so she hasn’t been teaching for that long.

It also seems that Alice’s parents are her biggest supporters and often feature on her Insta feed (@alice.fevronia).

At the age of 15, Alice went into baking as her involvement in sports came to a temporary halt while she had to recover from a back operation for scoliosis.

Previous to studying to become a teacher, Alice lived in New Zealand and went to art school there.

