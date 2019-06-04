Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

First Dates series 12 is in full swing on Channel 4.

The heartwarming, but sometimes heart-wrenching show brought a new batch of daters to the restaurant in episode 8.

Carolina and Jonny met each other at the First Dates bar for the very first time in episode 8, so did they stay together?

We found them both on Insta…

First dates: Carolina and Jonny

Episode 8 of First Dates saw Carolina and Jonny really hit it off.

The pair seemed like a match made in heaven as Carolina admitted she would go for a Russell Brand look-a-like.

Jonny’s got the dark eyes and hair to match the Russell Brand bill and he was pretty much smitten with Carolina.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the pair went for another date, much to viewers’ delight!

Rules Of Love 1. Find someone who looks at you like Jonny and Carolina look at each other 😍 #FirstDates — Nick Lindner (@mrnickodemus) June 4, 2019

These two 😍 I actually felt my old, cynical heart melt while watching their date. Really hope they are still together! #firstdates #Carolina #Jonny — LouiseW (@Cogs39) June 4, 2019

Big fan of Carolina #FirstDates — Chris (@Chr1sterfer) June 4, 2019

What happened on Jonny and Carolina’s date?

First Dates wouldn’t be First Dates if everything was peachy and although Carolina came across very happy she had to talk about a very difficult subject during her date.

After explaining that she studied performing arts at university Jonny asked what inspired her to pursue that subject.

Carolina then had to say that her mother inspired her but that she had unfortunately passed away when Carolina was just 11.

She went on to explain how that makes it difficult for her to trust people “as you never know when someone might leave”.

Are Jonny and Carolina still together?

Unfortunately, after a scan of both of their Instagram accounts, there aren’t any signs that the pair are together.

You can follow Jonny on Instagram here – although he hasn’t posted to Insta for a while – @jonnydavidse.

And Carolina is also on Insta, often posting her arty photos to the ‘gram.

You can follow her – @carolinamills.

View this post on Instagram livin my full meg ryan fantasy A post shared by CAROLINA MILLS (@carolinamills) on Sep 7, 2018 at 4:13am PDT

