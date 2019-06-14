Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

First Dates saw the return of one of their unlucky-in-love contestants as Jade Elizabeth returned to the restaurant for a second shot at romance.

Jade appeared on the 2018 series where her date, Tom, stuck his nose up at Jade’s 12k surgery, blunting saying that she wasn’t his type.

Here’s a rundown on Jade’s 2019 date with Lewis, a glance at her Instagram, and an investigation into whether the pair are still dating.

Jade’s First Date disaster

Jade is an orthodontic nurse and Miss Swimwear competitor from Essex who initially appeared on the Channel 4 dating show in April 2018.

During her episode, Jade opened up about a £12,000 surgery spree, where she’d splashed the cash on lip filler and botox following troubled teenage years where she never felt confident in her looks.

Jade said:

I used to look awful. I used to go through so many years of my childhood crying to my mum saying, ‘I am so ugly’.”

Jade went on a date with Tom, although things didn’t work out.

Despite good chemistry between the pair and Jade appearing more than happy to go for a second date, Tom condemned her plastic surgery and confessed that he wanted someone who was “more natural”.

#FirstDates Tom u need a brain transplant you were punching above ya weight pal. — Rowl (@Rowlerz89) April 25, 2018

Date 2: Jade meets James…

The 25-year-old was hoping for a man who would be a lot less judgemental when it came to her decision to have surgery.

Ex-army James already had fans rooting for him as he explained that his former fiancee had cheated on him while he was on tour in Afghanistan.

Jade and James effortlessly bounced through their date laughing and flirting, agreeing to see each other in the final video and even prolonging the night to drinks on the town.

A match made in heaven!

Hope jade and James are still dating @MissJ_Elizabeth #FirstDates — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) June 11, 2019

Jade on Instagram – is she still dating James?

You can follow Jade on Instagram under @jadeelizabeth_xx where she has just over 10,000 followers.

A bikini model by trade, there are plenty of stunning shots of the brunette beauty and her flawless figure.

Jade also addressed what happened between her and James after the show.

She explained that filming for the episode we saw in June was filmed almost 12 months ago and that the pair are not still dating.

An Instagram post read:

For anyone wondering what happened to my second date a year ago… Thank you, James, for being a true gentleman and such a wonderful date! One of the best nights out in London! Lifes too short guys just have fun and as long as its making you laugh its worth it.

