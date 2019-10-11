Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Circle is in full swing in October 2019 and the final player joined the group during the live episode on October 11th.

Series 2 of the show has been as gripping as the first with catfish and confusion galore.

Tim and his cat Bey have become something of a national treasure, everyone seems to be unimpressed with ‘Joyce’ and Zoe Ball’s son, Woody, has managed to keep himself in the game without too much trouble.

Friday, October 11th saw a brand new person enter The Circle. So, let’s get to know The Circle’s Andrea!

Who is Andrea Denver?

Andrea Denver is an Italian model who lives in New York, USA.

The 28-year-old has appeared in music videos for both Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift. Andrea has modelled for MAC cosmetics, Hugo Boss and more.

He was born in Verona, Italy in 1991 and celebrates his birthday on May 3rd.

The Circle: Is Andrea on Instagram?

Yes! Of course, Andrea Denver is on Instagram. You can follow him @andreadenver3.

The male model makes the most of his looks by posting tonnes of photos of himself to the social media site.

Andrea has over 1.2m followers and lists himself as a COO of 1AND1 Life – a modern wellness source, as well as being a CEO and writer.

It looks as though he might write some saucy fiction for a company called Radish Fiction.

What is Andrea’s connection with Madonna?

Before Andrea’s fate had even been decided on The Circle he had already named dropped Madonna and Taylor Swift.

Andrea appeared in Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ music video and he was also said to be romantically linked to Madonna.

However, as it turns out, Madonna just posted a photo of appreciation of the model and the pair didn’t date. According to The Daily Mail, Andrea said that he would go on a date with Madonna, though.

But let’s face it, who wouldn’t?

WATCH THE CIRCLE SERIES 2 EVERY NIGHT APART FROM SATURDAY ON CHANNEL 4

