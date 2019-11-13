We found Tom from First Dates on Instagram: See what he's up to now!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

First Dates in back in 2019 with a whole barrage of new singletons ready to find love.

Fred Sirieix is on hand, of course, ready to play cupid and be an all-around legend as Maître d’hôtel.

Episode 1 of series 13 kicked off from Tuesday, November 12th at 10 pm on Channel 4. However, if you missed the episode you can always catch up via ALL4 online.

People young and old featured in episode 1 from widowers to first-time daters, so, who is Tom from First Dates? How did his date go?

Tom: First Dates

Eighteen-year-old Tom was datee number one to enter the First Dates restaurant in episode 1 of the new series.

Tom mentioned that his grandparents had just celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary and it looked like he was after a similar relationship.

Tom said: “I would love to find someone young and enjoy my whole life with them.”

The dating rookie took everything in his stride on the date and aside from debating whether a chicken was a bird or not, didn’t do too badly.

Tom also opened up during his date with Abbie on the topic if his mother’s illness. He explained how at the young age of 55, Tom’s mum was diagnosed with Dementia and that he’s her carer.

Tom and Abbie’s date

Hull-lad Tom was matched with blonde law student Abbie, 19.

Abbie said: “A lot of boys my age are quite content with going out and having one night stands and it’s just not for me. I wanna find someone for the long-term.”

Abbie also came from Hull – or just outside Hull in Beverly to be precise.

There was quite a lot of confusion over where Tom and Abbie both lived, worked and went to university.

The pair went back and forth with about 100 different references to places that no one else would understand. Bridlington, Driffield, Beverly and Leeds were mentioned – we know that much.

Did Abbie and Tom hit it off?

Although on paper it probably looked like things could’ve worked between Abbie and Tom, it turns out that they didn’t want to go for another date.

Abbie said during episode 1: “I think, for me, I would really like to see you again but I think you know how nervous you were.”

Tom added: “I did get that vibe off her. I would of but I still had the nicest time. This was like a massive stepping stone for me.”

Follow Tom on Instagram @tom_cockerill where he has over 1,300 followers. He’s also on Twitter @TomCockerill8.

WATCH FIRST DATES SERIES 13 FROM TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

