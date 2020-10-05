Fans of Find It, Fix It, Flog It wonder what happened to the show’s star Guy Willison.

Since its premiere in 2016, Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien have travelled across the UK to find unique items to be recycled and fixed for a profit.

Henry and Simon are the main hosts on the Channel 4 series, but viewers at home have been also introduced to some special guests.

One of them is Guy Willison who hasn’t been on the show for some time. So, what happened to him?

Who is Guy Willison?

Guy Willison is a London-born bespoke motorcycle builder.

He is mostly known for his work alongside the show’s main presenter, Henry Cole. Henry and Guy have worked together on The Motorbike Show.

Guy and Henry first met when Guy was working in despatch as a mechanic and a tuner. They then decided to team up to found Gladstone Motorcycles in 2013.

What happened to Guy?

Viewers at home have been left baffled why Guy hasn’t been on Find It, Fix It, Flog It lately.

One reason that might be is that he ventured solo and set up his own company called 5Four Motorcycles. Some viewers have speculated that he’s too busy with that and doesn’t have time to make appearances on the Channel 4 series.

5Four Motorcycles produces and restores limited edition motorcycles. Their work was in the press as they collaborated with Honda in September 2019 to produce a limited-edition Honda CB1100 RS.

In addition, the company has launched a podcast which is hosted by Guy, Adrian Giles and Chris Witham. So Guy is definitely preoccupied with his own ventures.

@HenryColeTV hi Henry , new person on find it fix it flog it with u a magician, but guy was a legend, what has happened to him. And don’t let Simon keep talking u into wood lol — [email protected] (@shezzathomas13) December 5, 2019

Is Guy Wilson on Instagram?

We haven’t been able to find Guy on social media. Even if he has any online profiles, they are likely to be private.

We did, however, found the Instagram page of 5Four Motorcycles which you can find @5fourmotorcycles. The account follows an Insta handle @guywilson but there are no posts or information on the account.