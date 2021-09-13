What happened to Jake Quickenden? Celebrity SAS injury explained











Jake Quickenden was one of twelve celebrities taking on a number of gruelling tasks and interrogations on this series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former X-Factor star was rushed to hospital after “ripping the tendons from his bones” in a horrific injury he sustained while filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 33-year-old was forced out of the competition with the freak accident leaving him in immense pain.

How did Jake get injured?

In the water extraction challenge which involved being pulled out of the sea into a speedboat, Jake suffered a shoulder injury.

According to The Scottish Sun, Jake said: “I’d say it’s up there with probably the worst injury I’ve had, really. And I’ve broken my neck and I broke my legs.

“I said in my interview before the show that the only way I’d be leaving this show is in the back of an ambulance and that’s what happened.

“I ruptured my pectoral and my bicep. so basically both tendons were ripped off the bone and that’s why my chest was hanging down and it just went black straight away.

“And if I hadn’t had it operated on, I would have only had about 10 to 15% strength in my arm, I wouldn’t have been able to do a lot of things. So it was a good job I got it diagnosed and went to surgery.

“I had four pins in my shoulder that are still in my shoulder now and it’s been a year on and it’s pretty much back to normal now I can do everything and boxing again and stuff like that.”

Jake’s agony over baby son, Leo

Jake candidly said that he feared not being able to hold his baby son after the devastating injury that he suffered on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

His son Leo was born in February, and the show was actually filmed before his baby had arrived.

Jake said: “I didn’t have Leo at the time and I thought ‘I don’t want to be not able to hold him,’ so I need to get this operation done and get back to normal.”

Which other stars were forced off this series of Celebrity SAS?

Jake Quickenden was one of four stars who were forced to withdraw from Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Sunday (13th September).

Saira Khan, Vicky Pattison and Shanaze Reade all pulled out of the competition from various injuries and exhaustion.

Saira Khan suffered a broken ankle after it snapped during a mud wrestle with Ulrika Jonsson. It required a metal plate and nine pines, with her injuries taking six months to heal.

Vicky Pattison exited the gruelling competition on her own accord after the oil drum task where the celebrities had to carry heavy objects up a giant hill in pairs.

While Shanaze Reade was forced out of the competition because she broke her shoulder. The former bicycle motocross star said: “I was just devastated about that because for me breaking bones and stuff, I don’t care.”

