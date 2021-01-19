What happened to Laura on First Dates 2021? Former waitress' absence explained!











Laura Tott was recognised as a waitress on First Dates, however we won’t be seeing her in series 16. So what happened to her?

With the Channel 4 dating show returning to our screens, it is bringing with it three new staff members, as well as a brand new restaurant.

As part of its transformation, Laura has announced that she will not be appearing on First Dates for its 2021 series.

So why isn’t Laura on First Dates anymore? What happened to her?

Laura: First Dates timeline

Laura Tott, 25, has been a waitress on First Dates since 2013.

She was regularly seen chatting and making jokes with her fellow staff members, including CiCi Coleman.

Once, Laura offered to give a customer CiCi’s number, after her colleague took a liking to one of them – as seen on series 13!

Alongside her role inside the First Dates restaurant, where she worked only when the series was being filmed, she is a fully-registered paramedic.

Why isn’t Laura on First Dates 2021?

She said that First Dates wanted to “freshen up the team”

Laura took to Instagram to announce that the show has moved up to Manchester and were bringing some new faces in amongst old faces.

She went on to say that she will not be appearing this series, adding that it has been a “welcomed break” for her.

Laura said:

To be honest I don’t actually know how I would have fit filming in this year with working during the pandemic, I’ve needed every day off to chill out so it’s actually been a welcomed break. I’ve missed the whole team though, that’s for sure.

Will Laura be returning to First Dates?

Possibly

Laura said she will “hopefully be back again real soon”, so it is not completely over for the First Dates waitress.

Although her official return in the future has not yet been confirmed, she said she is “still very much part of the First Dates family”.

She added that she can’t wait to watch the new series, and wished luck to the new staff members joining the 16th series.

