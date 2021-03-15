What happened to Pru and Tim from Great Canal Journeys? Duo replaced on Channel 4 series!











Prunella Scales and Timothy West are known for being the husband-wife duo on Great Canal Journeys. So, where are they?

The twelfth season is set to air on Monday March 15th, confirming that it looks like Prue and Tim won’t be coming back to host the series.

Instead, a new presenting duo are taking their place, following their recent appearance in season 11.

So, what actually happened to Pru and Tim, the original duo who presented Great Canal Journeys? Here’s the latest on the couple…

Sheila and Gyles, Great Canal Journeys. Picture: Channel 4

Who are Pru and Tim from Canal Journeys?

They are a married couple who presented the Channel 4 series.

Prunella Scales, now 88, and Timothy West, 86, quit the show in early 2020, having appeared in over 30 episodes of Great Canal Journeys.

Last Chance U: Basketball | Official Trailer | Netflix

Pru was Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, and was also known for her BAFTA-nominated role as Queen Elizabeth II in A Question of Attribution.

Film, stage, presenter and television actor Timothy, on the other hand, has more than fifty years of work in the TV industry.

Like Gyles and Sheila but I miss Tim and Prue #GreatCanalJourneys — ᑕᒪᗩIᖇᗴ 💙 🐻 (@ClairEar1273) November 8, 2020

CHANNEL 4: Where is The Celebrity Circle 2021 filmed?

What happened to Pru and Tim?

They were reportedly forced to quit due to Pru’s declining health

Pru, who has Alzheimer’s, revealed back in 2013 that she was struggling with her memory, but continued to film episodes up until October 2019.

She couldn’t remember the year she married Tim, which took place in 1963.

Since their departure, Pru and Tim were replaced on Great Canal Journeys by another duo, who presented a couple of episodes before series 12.

CHANNEL 4: Who is the voiceover of The Celebrity Circle?

Who is replacing Pru and Tim?

Sheila Gyles and Gyles Brandreth

The friends are best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

They began to feature on Great Canal Journeys in November 2020, and are now officially becoming the hosts of season 12.

Sheila, 88, is an English actress and author, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before starting her career in repertory theatre.

Gyles, 73, is a writer, broadcaster, actor, and former politician. He studied at the University of Oxford, before beginning a career in the media.

WATCH GREAT CANAL JOURNEYS ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK