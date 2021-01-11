What happened to Prue on Junior Bake Off 2021? Absence of former judge explained!











Prue is not going to be seen as usual in this year’s Junior Bake Off. So what happened to the judge? We can explain her absence…

Fans of the baking show will be pleased to see Junior Bake Off 2021 hitting our screens again, as 16 youngsters showcase their skills.

Prue is usually joined by co-judge Liam Charles and host Harry Hill, but isn’t going to be tasting the young baker’s treats this year.

So what happened to Prue on Junior Bake Off 2021? Where is she?

Liam Charles, Ravneet Gill and Harry Hill. Picture Publicist: Duncan Webb. Photographer: Mark Bourdillon. Picture: Channel 4

What happened to Prue on Junior Bake Off?

She reportedly could not participate due to schedule clashes

Prue took to Twitter to tell her followers that she won’t be doing Junior Bake Off this year, as delays to filming meant there was a clash with schedules.

However, other reports say her absence is due to coronavirus fears.

Prue pulled out of Junior Bake Off 2021 halfway through filming because contestants were not isolating safely, according to reports.

The 80-year-old, who is in the age group considered to be more vulnerable to coronavirus, was planning to judge the series as usual.

However, the cast and crew had underestimated how difficult it would be to keep all of the contestants in self-isolation, as reported by The Mirror.

Prue is reportedly returning to judge the main Great British Bake Off series later in the year.

Whenever I think, "so cute Prue is dressed in the theme of a colorful second grade classroom for Junior Bake Off" I realize that's always been her style. — Mel (@Melethonomia) February 18, 2020

Who is replacing Prue on Junior Bake Off?

Ravneet Gill

Ravneet has been a pastry chef for 8 years, following a psychology degree.

She studied at Le Cordon Bleu before working in pastry sections all over London, including St. JOHN, Llewelyn’s, Black Axe Mangal and Wild by Tart.

In May 2018, she set up an organisation called Countertalk, a platform designed to help connect chefs, provide education and promote healthy work environments in the hospitality industry.

Ravneet Gill on Instagram

Aside from her main career roles, Ravneet says she is a “biscuit influencer”.

With over 65K followers, she shares delicious pictures of her pastries, and what more could we expect from a pastry chef?

She also shares IGTV videos demonstrating how to make her bakes!

Ravneet seems to keep her Instagram strictly career-based, and appears to maintain a private personal life.

