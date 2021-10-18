What is Cameron McGeehan's salary and net worth?











Tiffany Watson is now wearing a shiny new ring on her finger, thanks to her new fiance and footballer Cameron McGeehan.

The Made in Chelsea star has been dating the sportsman for a while, and shocked their followers on Sunday night when they revealed their news.

Of course, a glinting ring leaves the question of how he afforded the jewellery piece, and therefore fans are wondering what Cameron’s salary is.

We found out the footballer’s net worth and yearly pay, alongside Tiffany’s E4 income. And we didn’t forget those influencer paid ads on Instagram…

Who is Cameron McGeehan?

Cameron is a professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Belgian First Division A club Oostende.

He represented Northern Ireland at youth level, playing for the under-17, under-19 and under-21 teams.

The footballer began his youth career at Fulham before joining Chelsea and later Norwich City.

The 26-year-old was born in Kingston upon Thames, London, where he attended Tiffin School and played both rugby and cricket.

And it’s not just football he’s good at, as he got straight As in his GCSEs!

Cameron’s salary and net worth

Cameron makes £332,800 per year, which translates to £6,400 a week. His net worth, on the other hand, stands at £975,520.

At the young age of ten, he was signed from Fulham for £80,000!

Cameron then played for Chelsea from 2005 to 2011 before being released.

In August 2020, McGeehan signed for Belgian First Division A club Oostende on a three-year contract.

His fiancee and fashion influencer Tiffany is worth £500,000. She also owns THREESIXFIVE, a vegan accessories firm, and often works with brands.

Tiffany and Cameron

The happy couple have been together since summer 2020, before later making the big move to buy a home together.

Since then, they have been planning to make renovations on the place.

Tiffany and Cameron have been dating for just over a year, at the time of writing. Now, they are engaged!

The question was popped during a romantic trip to Paris together.

