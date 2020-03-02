University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Channel 4 are no strangers at creating bizarre social experiments for our viewing entertainment, so when they announced a brand new dating series called ‘Five Guys a Week’, hardly anyone was surprised at the show’s odd premise.

Given the amount of dating shows now available, from Love Island to more recent additions such as Love Is Blind, networks have to become more and more creative with the dating show format.

Five Guys a Week will see five men all live-in with their potential partner over the course of a week, doing everything they can to compete for their affection. At the end of the experiment, the “picker” will then choose who she wants to settle down with. Pretty simple, right?

So, when does Five Guys a Week start? What can we expect from Channel 4’s bizarre new dating series?

When does Five Guys a Week start?

Channel 4 announced that they had commissioned the show back on May 2nd, 2019. It was anticipated that the show would then air later that year – it was expected to be broadcast in November – as it was filmed over summer 2019.

However Five Guys a Week was pushed back until Spring 2020 and finally we have a confirmed start date!

Five Guys a Week will kick off on Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 10th at 9.15 pm.

There will be ten 60-minute episodes in the first series.

Five Guys a Week: Season 1 cast

So far, Channel 4 have only announced episode 1’s ‘picker’. She is 34 year old Amy Butterworth from St. Albans. We found Amy on Instagram @amyljbutterworth where already she has over 4,200 followers and counting.

The ‘five guys’ vying for Amy’s affections are Trystan, Michael, Scott, Christian and Glen.

But thanks to some Instagram digging on our part, we found some more of the Five Guys a Week cast on Instagram.

Episode 2 (Tuesday, March 17th) will feature Kellie Marie Dobson, who is a single mum looking to get back into the dating game. Two of her dates include Scouse soldier Steven Kelly and Craig McBurnie.

Meet some of the “five guys”

We found some more of the “five guys” who will be dating throughout the series.

They include Mersyside-based Paul from episode 3, who we found on IG @itspaulactually.

Another one of the daters – which is rumoured to be one of the show’s success stories – is @datingdad.

